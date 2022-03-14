‘Russia appreciates Qatar’s desire to promote settlement in Ukraine’

F.P. Report

MOSCOW: Moscow appreciates Doha’s desire to promote a settlement in this area. This was stated on M-onday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference following talks with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

We had useful and meaningful talks with my Qatari colleague and friend Abdel Rahman Al Thani.

For obvious reasons, much attention was paid to the Ukrainian theme. They talked about how the current crisis has been brewing for many years with the connivance of Western colleagues who took patronage over the Kiev regime. We informed how a special military operation is currently being carried out in the interests of protecting the inhabitants of Donbass from a direct military threat, how we are achieving a solution to the issues of demilitarization, denazification, including through negotiations. They were initiated a week ago and continue on the Belarusian site and via videoconferencing. He spoke about my meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine D.I.Kuleba on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey. We talked about the attention Russian representatives pay to solving humanitarian issues, creating corridors for the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone and delivering emergency humanitarian aid (medicines and other essentials) from Russia to the population of the relevant regions of Ukraine.

We appreciate the attention of the Qatari leadership (personally Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani) to the current situation. Qatar wants and tries to use its opportunities to help reach an agreement on the issues on the agenda, taking into account the interests of common European security (including the security of Russia, Ukraine) and the need to make sure that no threats to the Russian Federation come from the territory of Ukraine, to people who want to protect the Russian language, culture, traditions (including the tr-aditions of the Russian Or-thodox Church) and live in the country without being subjected to any discrimination, especially related to neo-Nazi manifestations. We found this conversation useful. We agreed to continue contacts on this topic. We appreciate Qatar’s interest in helping to achieve the desired results.

We discussed the progressively developing bilateral relations. This is in the long-term interests of our states. We agreed on additional steps that we will take to maintain the positive dynamics of trade turnover, to develop investment cooperation in accordance with the agreements reached between Russian President Putin and Emir of Qatar Al Thani. This year a regular meeting of the Russian-Qatari commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation is to be held in Doha.

We have good prospects and a common interest in continuing coordination in the global energy market, including within the framework of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries. The Russian Direct Investment Fund cooperates with the Qatar Investment Agency and implements a solid package of joint projects.

Traditionally, we are closely cooperating with Qatar on the remaining problems in the Middle East and North Africa region. There is a high potential for conflict. There is a danger of exacerbation of existing crises.

With regard to Syria, we stand for full-fledged, comprehensive implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254. They told how the activity of the Astana format looks now. In the near future, the next meeting of the “troika” with the participation of observers and the Syrian parties should take place. We remember Qatar’s interest in cooperation with Russia and Turkey in terms of helping to solve humanitarian problems in the SAR.

Recently, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Syria Georgy Pedersen visited the Russian Federation. I also met with him on March 10 of this year. in Antalya. We confirm plans to resume the work of the Constitutional Committee at the end of March 2022 in Geneva. It is necessary to increase urgent humanitarian assistance to the Syrians, including in the implementation of “early recovery” projects: the restoration of electricity, medical services, housing and education. All members of the UN Security Council spoke in favor of this in July 2021, by adopting an appropriate resolution. As long as it runs slowly. Within the framework of the UN, we draw the attention of the leadership of international structures and donors, which must fulfill this call of the UN Security Council. We are cooperating to promote the Libyan settlement, where complications have now emerged.

Russia and Qatar are in favor of an early consolidation of international efforts in favor of resuming Palestinian-Israeli negotiations in order to resolve the key issues of the final status of the state of Palestine and a comprehensive peace settlement. I will note the special importance of restoring Palestinian unity. Russia and Qatar can and are trying to contribute to the achievement of this most important task.

After the withdrawal of foreign military contingents from Afghanistan, the situation requires the daily attention of the world community. Qatar, along with other external players, is playing an important role in efforts to stabilize the situation, including securing funding for the humanitarian programs that the people of this long-suffering country sorely need.

Related