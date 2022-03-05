Russia asks US for written guarantees over sanctions

MOSCOW (TASS): Moscow asked Washington for written guarantees, at least at the Secretary of State level, that the situation with sanctions would not affect its cooperation with Tehran. This was announced on Saturday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference following talks with Kyrgyz Foreign Mini-ster Ruslan Kazakbaev.

He explained that against the backdrop of new Western sanctions, the Russian side wants to get a “very clear answer” from the United States in the context of bilateral relations between Moscow and Tehran, as well as the Iranian nuclear deal.

“We need guarantees that these sanctions will in no way affect the regime of trade, economic and investment relations, which is laid down in the Joint Com-prehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program. We asked our American colleagues, since they are running the show here, to give us guarantees as at least at the level of Secretary of State, that the current process launched by the US will in no way infringe on our rights to free and full-fledged trade, economic, investment, military-technical cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Lavrov said.

The Minister recalled that the negotiations in Vienna on the resumption of the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program “have passed the lion’s share of the way.” “Arithmetically, the issues are overwhelmingly agreed, although there are still some topics on which the Iranian colleagues want to achieve greater clarity,” he continued. “We believe that this is a fair demand.”

The eighth round of negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Compr-ehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is being completed in Vienna with the aim of restoring the JCPOA to its original form and returning the United States to this multilateral agreement. The work is carried out within the framework of consultations between the Joint Commission of Iran and the Five (Russia, Great Britain, Germany, China and France), individual consultations with the US without the participation of the Islamic Republic, and also in the format of three working groups. The negotiators develop a draft final agreement. As expected, the eighth round may be the last, the negotiators are determined to complete the work in the near future.

Lavrov said that statements by Ukrainian Presid-ent Zelensky indicate that he is seeking to provoke a conflict between NATO and Russia.

“I have a question: if he [Zelensky] is so upset that NATO did not stand up for him, as he hoped, then he still relies on resolving the conflict by involving NA-TO in this whole story, and not through negotiations,” he said. Foreign Minister – So, it turns out that he does not hear the constant statements that are heard from Washington, Paris, Berlin and other capitals that NATO is not going to interfere in this conflict. And it turns out that he still seeks to provoke a conflict with the participation of NATO, between NATO and Russia”.

Lavrov also drew attention to Zelensky’s statements accusing the alliance of being inactive in the situation with Ukraine. According to the head of the Russian diplomatic department, such rhetoric does not add optimism to the issue of a Ukrainian settlement. “It is difficult to comment on the prospects for both the [third] round and the [Russian-Ukrain-ian] talks themselves. But Mr. Zelensky’s constant, I would say, embittered statements do not add optimism. he was rude to his curators, accused them of inaction,” the minister said.

He focused on the fact that the Ukrainian leader demonstrates by his behavior that he does not need negotiations with Russia, but Moscow hopes for a change in his attitude. “Such of his [Zelensky’s] militaristic frenzy, of course, suggests that he does not need negotiations. But let’s hope that today this mood can change, he is a man of mood. Let’s hope,” Lavrov summed up.

Russia warns Baltic countries: Moscow warns Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn about their responsibility for the unleashed anti-Russian psychosis. This is stated in the comments of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Zakharova, distributed on Saturday.

“We warn Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn about the responsibility for the consequences of the anti-Russian psychosis unleashed by them. We demand from the competent authorities of these countries to take immediate measures to protect Russian diplomatic and consular missions and their employees within the framework of strict compliance with the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and on Consular Relations 1963,” the comment says.

She pointed out that in connection with the situation in Ukraine, the hostility on the part of the authorities of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, who are at the forefront of anti-Russian hysteria, when “slops of lies, slander and fakes are poured out on Russia” has significantly increased.

