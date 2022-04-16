Russia bans entry to key members of British government

MOSCOW (TASS): Rus-sia, in response to British sanctions, has banned entry into its territory of key members of the kingdom’s government, including Prime Minister Boris John-son, Deputy Prime Minist-er, Minister of Justice Dominic Raab, Foreign and Defense Ministers Elizabeth Truss and Ben Wallace and former Prime Minister Theresa May.

“In connection with the unprecedented hostile actions of the British government, expressed, in particular, in the imposition of sanctions against senior officials of the Russian Federation, a decision was made to include key members of the British government and a number of political figures in the Russian stop list,” reads a Saturday Foreign Ministry statement.

The full list, in addition to the above, also includes Transport Minister Grant Shapps, Interior Minister Priti Patel, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Minister Kwazi Kwarteng, Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Minister Nadine Dorris, Deputy Minister Defense James Hippie, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Attorney General for England and Wales Swell Braverman.

“This step was taken as a response to London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for containing our country and strangling the domestic economy,” the ministry said. The department stressed that the UK is deliberately escalating the situation around Ukraine, supplying lethal weapons there and coordinating the same NATO efforts. In addition, Moscow considers unacceptable “the instigation of London, which is strongly pushing not only its Western allies, but also other countries to introduce large-scale anti-Russian sanctions, which, however, are senseless and counterproductive.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry also pointed out that “the Russophobic course of the British authorities, whose main task is to incite a negative attitude towards our country, curtailing bilateral ties in almost all areas, is detrimental to the well-being and interests of the inhabitants of Britain itself.” “Any sanctions attacks will inevitably hit their initiators and will receive a decisive rebuff,” the diplomatic department added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that in the near future it will again expand the stop list of British politicians and parliamentarians who promote anti-Russian sentiment.

“In the near future, this list will be expanded to include British politicians and parliamentarians who contribute to whipping up anti-Russian hysteria, pushing the collective West to use the language of threats in dialogue with Moscow, and shamelessly inciting the Kiev neo-Nazi regime,” the Foreign Ministry concluded.

