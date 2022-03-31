Russia bans EU member states top leadership from entering country

MOSCOW (TASS): Russ-ia, in response to anti-Rus-sian sanctions, is expanding the list of representatives of EU member states and European structures that are prohibited from entering the country, restrictions are extended to the top leadership of the European Union. This is stated in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“In response to the massive unilateral sanctions of the European Union, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, which is basic for international law, the Russian side has significantly expanded the list of representatives of the countries – members of the Eu-ropean Union and Europ-ean structures, which, in accordance with the federal law “On the procedure for leaving the Russian Federation and entering the Russian Federation” dated August 15, 1996 No. 114-FZ, entry into the territory of our country is prohibited, – the diplomatic department indicated. – Restrictions apply to the top leadership of the European Union, including a number of European commissioners and heads of military structures of the EU, as well as the vast majority of deputies of the European Parliament, promoting anti-Russian policies.The retaliatory Russian blacklist also included seniorincluding representatives of the governments and parliaments of some EU member states, as well as public figures and media workers who are personally responsible for promoting illegal anti-Russian sanctions, inciting Russophobic sentiment, infringing on the rights and freedoms of the Russian-speaking population.

As the ministry added, the relevant note verbale from the Russian Foreign Ministry was handed over to the EU Delegation in Moscow.

Russia will continue to respond harshly and inevi-tably to any hostile actions on the part of the EU and its member countries, the diplomatic department said.

“We confirm that any hostile actions by the EU and its member states will continue to be inevitably followed by a tough response,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The European Union, introducing anti-Russian sanctions, endangers its own citizens and the global financial and economic system, the diplomatic department said.

“By its actions, the European Union not only leads to a dead end in relations with Russia, but also endangers the well-being and security of its own citizens, as well as the stability of the global financial and economic system,” the statement said.

