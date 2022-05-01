Russia bans information security tools of unfriendly countries

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): From January 1, 2025, it is forbidden in Russia to use information security tools originating from unfriendly countries, the decree is published on the legal information portal.

“In order to increase the stability and security of the functioning of the information resources of the Russian Federation, I decide:… to establish that from January 1, 2025, it is prohibited for bodies (organizations) to use information protection tools whose countries of origin are foreign states that commit against the Russian Federation, Russian legal entities and individuals unfriendly actions, or whose producers are organizations under the jurisdiction of such foreign states, directly or indirectly controlled by them, or affiliated with them.

