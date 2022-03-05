Russia/Belarus: Members suspend Russia and Belarus from Council of the Baltic Sea States

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: The EU has joined members of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) in suspending Russia and Belarus from the Council’s activities. This decision is a part of the European Union’s and like-minded partners response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the involvement of Belarus in this unprovoked and unjustified aggression.

The CBSS is a regional forum for cooperation among the 11 Baltic Sea States and the EU, which is also a member of the Council. The EU agrees with the other members of the CBSS (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Sweden) that the suspension of Russia and Belarus will remain in force until it is possible to resume cooperation based on respect for fundamental principles of international law.

The CBSS’s founding policy document of 1992 highlights respect for the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the Paris Charter and other OSCE documents. Russia is one of the co-founders of the Council and Belarus is a CBSS observer state. Norway currently holds the Presidency of the CBSS and it will ensure the proper adjustment of the operation of the organisation in the changed circumstances.