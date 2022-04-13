Russia calls AUKUS alliance a “narrow cabal”

MOSCOW (TASS): Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov called the defense partnership of the United States, Great Britain and Australia AUKUS “a narrow cabal” incapable of becoming a security platform in the Asia-Pacific region (APR). This opinion was expressed by the Kremlin representative, commenting at the request of journalists on Wednesday about Japan’s invitation to join AUKUS.

“We are watching these processes very carefully. But such alliances are not inclusive and, judging by the positioning, goals and objectives, they, of course, lead to the formation of such narrow quarrels that can hardly become a broad platform for ensuring the stability and security of such a huge [APR] region,” Peskov said.

The Japanese government has been informally receiving offers to join the AUKUS defense partnership, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday. Australia, Great Britain and the United States, according to the publication, are expressing interest in connecting the potential of Tokyo to the latest military developments. In particular, we are talking about Japan’s participation in the creation of hypersonic weapons, electronic and cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, and cryptosystems. Proposals to join AUKUS, the newspaper claims, come from all three countries of this structure.