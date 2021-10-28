Russia calls on all Afghan forces to abandon bellicose rhetoric

MOSCOW (TASS): In connection with the publication of the declaration on the establishment of the Supr-eme Council of National Resistance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Russia calls on all ethnopolitical forces of the country to abandon militant rhetoric. This was stated on Thursday at a briefing by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“The initiators [of the creation of the council] were, in particular, [one of the leaders of the Islamic Society of Afghanistan] Ata Mohammad Nur, Marshal Abdurrashid Dostum and f-ormer Vice President of the country Mohammad Yunus Qanuni. They are currently outside Afghanistan. We call all ethnopolitical forces of Afghanistan abandon militant rhetoric and make every possible effort to complete the process of national reconciliation, “the diplomat said.

Moscow also drew attention to the demonstrations in Kabul against the background of a difficult socio-economic situation, whose participants called on the world community to unblock the state reserves of Afghanistan.

“We expect that the appeal of demonstrators of such a global scale, addressed to the world community, which for many years has been talking and convincing the people of Afghanistan who are now turning to it, that the situation is under control, they know where the people of Afghanistan are leading and everything will be OK, everything will be a Western democracy. ”So: we proceed from the premise that this appeal should not be ignored, these funds will be unfrozen, which w-ill allow them to be directed to cover the primary needs of the population, primarily to pay salaries.

The question of Russia’s recognition of the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan today is premature, Zakharova added.

“At the current stage, it is premature to raise the issue of Russia’s official recognition of the new Afghan authorities,” she said.

“At the same time, we believe that specific practical steps of Kabul to meet the expectations of the international community and regional partners, in particular in the formation of an ethno-politically balanced government, in continuing the fight against terrorism, drug-related crime, in observing the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens, can really have a stimulating effect. on the above processes “, – added Zakharova.

Last Friday, Ata Mohammad Nur, as well as the chairman of the Islamic Appeal party, Abdurrab Rasul Sayaf, published on their Facebook pages a declaration on the creation of the Supreme Council of National Resistance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. The statement announced the intention of the politicians to resist the Taliban, including, if necessary, by military means. In addition, they asked the Afghan people to prepare for a prolonged resistance, and also called on the Taliban to “end the violence against citizens and enter into direct and constructive negotiations with representatives of the Council.”

At the same time, the creators of the new political body thanked the internati-onal community for not r-ecognizing the interim cabinet formed by the radicals and called on all countries to put pressure on the Ta-liban to form a new government in Afghanistan.