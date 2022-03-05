Russia cannot ignore statements about Ukraine’s nuclear status: Putin

MOSCOW (TASS): The R-ussian authorities cannot b-ut pay attention to the statements of the Kiev authorities about Ukraine’s desire to acquire a nuclear status. This opinion was expressed on Saturday by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Now [in Ukraine] they are talking about acquiring a nuclear status, that is, acquiring nuclear weapons. We cannot ignore such things! Especially since we know how this so-called West behaves towards Russia,” he emphasized.

As Putin explained, Ukraine has had nuclear competencies since Soviet times. “And as for enrichment and nuclear materials, they can organize this work,” he said. In addition, the President of the Russian Federation continued, Kyiv has missile competencies. “They will build up and do it. And they will also help to do it from across the ocean,” the Russian leader concluded.

In addition, the President of the Russian Federation continued, Kyiv has missile competencies. “One “Yuzhmash” is worth something: it created intercontinental-range missile ballistic equipment for the Soviet Union. They will increase [capacity] and do it,” the Russian leader pointed out.

At the same time, from across the ocean, he continued, Ukraine will also be helped in this. “And then they will say, they say, we do not recognize the nucle-ar status – [they] did it the-mselves. They will put the-se complexes under cont-rol. And from this second, from this very second, the fate of Russia will be completely different,” Putin stated.

He explained that in this case, Russia’s strategic adversaries do not even need to have intercontinental-range ballistic missiles. “Here we will be directly held at gunpoint by the nuclear weapons and that’s all. Well, how can we get past all this?” – asked the head of state.

The President of the Russian Federation stressed that these are absolutely real threats, and not “some kind of far-fetched nonsense.” “And our guys who are fighting there now are laying down their lives – they are laying down their lives, fighting for our future, for the future of our children,” he said.

According to Putin, these are absolutely obvious things. “And people who do not want to understand this, especially from among the current leadership [of Ukraine], must understand that if they continue to do what they are doing, they will generally call into question the future of Ukrainian statehood. And if this happens, this will be entirely on their conscience,” he added.

He said that Russia will react to attempts to organize a no-fly zone over Ukraine: “Any movement in this direction will be considered by us as participation in the armed conflict of the country from whose territory threats to our servicemen will be created. We will immediately consider them as participants in military conflicts, and it doesn’t matter what organizations they are members of.”

“The implementation of this demand [of Kyiv] is fraught with colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe, but for the whole world. I think that those who are cooing something on the other side have an understanding of this.”

“The sanctions that are being introduced are akin to a declaration of war, but, thank God, it hasn’t come to that yet.”

Russia will respond to the challenges posed by sanctions and economic liberalization: “I believe that in the conditions in which we are now, there can be only one way out – maximum economic freedom for people who do business.” In particular, we are talking about the decriminalization of economic crimes, especially in the case of damages.

The state will fulfill its obligations to citizens under these conditions: “Both pensions and social benefits, they will all be indexed.” In addition, new steps will be announced in the near future to create a coherent system of support for families with children from pregnancy to the age of majority of the child.

Those who impose sanctions on Russian civil aviation do so to their own detriment and “under political pressure”: “And I think they don’t really like doing it either.”

