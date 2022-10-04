Russia: Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Mission to the EU summoned by the EEAS

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: The EEAS Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, Regional cooperation and OSCE, Michael Siebert, summoned the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Mission of the Russian Federation to the European Union, Kirill Logvinov, in Brussels on Monday.

The EU side conveyed its firm rejection and strongest condemnation of the illegal annexation by Russia of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, following the illegal sham “referenda” conducted by Russia in these regions in violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The EU does not and will never recognise this illegal annexation by Russia. These decisions by Russia are null and void and cannot produce any legal effect whatsoever.

During the summoning of the Russian diplomat, Managing Director Siebert once again urged Russia to reverse this unlawful act and to immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine. He recalled the EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

The summoning was part of EEAS-coordinated action by all EU Member States in response to Russia’s latest escalation of its aggression against Ukraine, with the fake referenda and illegitimate annexation of Ukrainian territories last week.