Russia charges soldiers with killing pro-Moscow US fighter

MOSCOW (AFP): Russia on Friday charged four of its soldiers serving in occupied Ukraine with torturing a US citizen living in Russian-held Donetsk who had fought with pro-Moscow forces since 2014.

It is rare instance for Russia to accuse active soldiers in Ukraine — who are glorified at home — of committing crimes.

The authorities did not say what had motivated the soldiers to kill Russell Bentley, who regularly appeared on pro-Kremlin social media channels, backing Moscow’s full-scale military offensive in Ukraine.

Known as “Texas,” 64-year-old Bentley was declared dead in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk in April. His wife said at the time he had been abducted and killed by Russian troops.

The Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday it had “established all the persons involved in the death of Russell Bentley and the circumstances of the offenses committed.”

It named the four soldiers involved as Vladislav Agaltsev, Vladimir Bazhin, Andrei Iordanov and Vitaly Vansyatsky.

They are accused of “using physical violence and torture, causing the death of a victim by negligence, as well as the concealment of a particularly serious crime by moving the remains of the deceased to another place,” the committee said.

According to the investigation, the soldiers tortured and killed Bentley in Donetsk on April 8.

Two of them then blew up a military car containing his body, before another moved the remains to cover up the crime, investigators said.

Moscow said the soldiers were “familiarising” themselves with the charge before the case is sent to court.

Bentley, from Austin in Texas, had served in the US army in the 1980s.

He often wore a cap, styled on Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin, with a red badge bearing hammer and sickle.