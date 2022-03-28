Russia completes collection of evidence on US biological activities in Ukraine

MOSCOW (TASS): The evidence Russia has gathered about the work of US biolabs in Ukraine will show the world that Washington has continued the tradition of the Third Reich. This was stated on Monday by Secretary of the Security Council (SC) of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev at a meeting with the Director General of the General Directorate of Documentation and External Security of Algeria Nureddin Makri.

“At present, we are completing the collection of an evidence base regarding the military biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine. I have no doubt that it will be formed, and the entire civilized world will finally see that America has become a” worthy “successor of the traditions of the Third Reich, where inhuman experiments on people,” the secretary of the Russian Security Council said.

Nikolai said that the United States aims to weaken Europe and create undeniable advantages for the development of its own economy.

“The goal of the Americans, as in World War II, is obvious – to weaken Europe and cause maximum damage to its relations with Russia, creating undeniable advantages for further economic development,” he said.

According to the secretary of the Russian Security Council, the Americans use their partners in other countries, wanting to impose a world order based on the rules of the game that are beneficial to them.

“In order to implement their plans to break the entire system of international relations and impose the so-called order based on rules – that is, the rules of the United States – all this time, through blackmail, deceit and threats, the Americans have tried to draw into their orbit the maximum number of states whose interests are not even they thought they would count. In fact, very often they were simply used blindly,” Patrushev said.

He pointed to the fact that “they forced their European allies to join illegitimate anti-Russian economic sanctions to the detriment of their own interests.” As an example, he cited the emerging situation in the energy and food markets of Europe.

“As a result, even now, even before Russia introduced its full-scale response measures, there was a sharp jump in energy and food prices in Euro-pean countries. The activities of a number of companies are curtailing, which, against the backdrop of growing migration flows, seriously complicates the socio-economic situation of the Old World”, Patrushev summed up.

Related