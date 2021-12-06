Russia completes protection system for Belarusian nuclear plant

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The power unit No. 2 of the Belarusian nuclear power plant has been taken under protection, thus the creation of a physical protection system for this nuclear power plant has been fully completed, the press service of the plant construction contractor, the engineering division of the Rosatom state corporation, said on Monday.

“On December 5, 2021, the transfer of the entire territory of the Belarusian NPP under the control of the construction customer (RUE” Belarusian NPP”) completed work on the creation of a system of physical protection of the station,” the message says.

Physical protection system (PPS) – includes a set of engineering and technical means of physical protection, physical protection personnel and a set of organizational measures. The PPS is a part of a unified system of organizational and technical measures that ensure the safety of activities of nuclear power facilities.

The act confirming the compliance of the physical protection system (PPS) of the Belarusian NPP with all the requirements of regulatory documents was signed by an interdepartmental commission on November 26, 2021.

Work on the creation of the SFZ of the Belarusian NPP began in November 2015. About 1,500 specialists from Russian and Belarusian contractors took part in the project. In total, 14 specialized buildings and structures have been built, more than 1,500 kilometers of communications have been laid, more than 40 thousand pieces of equipment have been installed and put into operation, including complexes of specialized systems and equipment in 26 buildings of the “nuclear island”. The transfer of power unit No. 1 under protection took place in 2020.

“The act of the interdepartmental commission and the adoption of unit 2 for protection suggests that all work on the construction of a complex of technical means of physical protection of the Belarusian nuclear power plant successfully completed”, – said the deputy director of security “Rosatom”, “construction project of the Belar-usian NPP Atomstroy ex-port ” Evgeny Lukyanch-ikov, whose words are given in the message.

The Belarusian NPP is the largest Russian-Belarusian economic project. A plant with two VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2,400 MW is being constructed in Ostrovets (Grodno region).

The commissioning of the second power unit is scheduled for 2022, and the loading of nuclear fuel into its reactor is expected at the end of this year.