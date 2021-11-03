Russia concerned about Australia’s decision

VIENNA (TASS): Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Wednesday about concern over reports that Australia is ready to provide airfields for US combat aircraft under the AUKUS pact.

“We drew attention to the public statements by Australian officials that, within the framework of AUKUS, their country is ready to provide its airfields for any type of US combat aircraft. It is a matter of concern. Under the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty, strategic bombers cannot be deployed outside national territory.”, – wrote Ulyanov on Twitter

Australia, the UK and the USannounced on September 15 a new security partnership – AUKUS. As part of the agreement, Australia, in particular, plans to build at least eight nuclear submarines using American technology, as well as re-equip its armed forces with American cruise missiles.