Russia confirms it has detained a 28-year-old US citizen

MOSCOW (Reuters): Russia’s Federal Customs Service confirmed on Friday that a 28-year-old US citizen had been detained after customs officials found cannabis-laced marmalade in his luggage, the Interfax news agency reported.

Interfax reported that Russian police had initiated criminal proceedings against the individual for “smuggling of drugs in a significant amount.”

Mash, a Telegram channel which has sources in Russia’s security services reported earlier on Friday that the US citizen, who it named only as K. Byers, had been detained on arrival at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport and faced up to seven years in jail if found guilty of drugs charges by a court.