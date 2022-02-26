Russia continues operation after Kyiv refuses to negotiate

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): After the Kiev side refused to negotiate, all units received an order to develop an offensive in all directions in accordance with the operation plan, said the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which declared their independence from Kiev back in 2014, and on February 24, Russia launched a military operation to demilitarize Ukraine. In a televised address to fellow citizens, Putin said that circumstances “require decisive and immediate action,” as the Donbass republics asked for help. According to the Russian leader, all responsibility for the bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling regime in Ukraine.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky offered to sit down at the negotiating table. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is ready to send its delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine. Later, Peskov said that the Ukrainian side announced a review of the idea of holding negotiations with the Russian Federation in Minsk, choosing Warsaw, and then “left the connection” altogether.

Meanwhile, Boats of the Ukrainian armed forces tried to kill their own servicemen who had laid down their arms on Zmeiny Island, but the attack was repulsed, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday.

He noted that on the ev-ening of February 25, during the evacuation from Z-meiny Island, 82 Ukrainian servicemen who voluntarily laid down their arms on 16 boats of the Ukrainian Navy, using “swarm tactics”, tried to attack the ships of the Black Sea Fleet. Moreover, some of the boats operated under the cover of civilian ships.

“The purpose of this attack was, first of all, revenge on the Ukrainian servicemen who laid down their arms and accusations of the Russian army in the destruction of prisoners. As a result of the sea battle, 6 boats of the Ukrainian Navy were destroyed. None of the 82 Ukrainian servicemen from Zmeiny Island was injured,” the general said.

Konashenkov stressed that during the attack by Ukrainian boats, US strategic unmanned aerial vehicles RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-9A Ripper were loitering over the provocation area.

“It is highly likely that it was American UAVs that directed Ukrainian boats at the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet,” he said.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had decided on a special military operation against Ukraine. In a televised address to the Russians, he said that the circumstances “require decisive and immediate action from us, the people’s republics of Donbass turned to Russia with a request for help.”

According to the Russian leader, all responsibility for the bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling regime in Ukraine. He called on the Ukrainian military not to follow the criminal orders of the Ukrainian authorities, lay down their arms and go home.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the Russian Armed Forces did not carry out any missile, air or artillery strikes on the cities of Ukraine: military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields and aviation were disabled by high-precision weapons. The ministry assured that the civilian population is not in danger.