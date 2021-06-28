Russia controls the actions of NATO ships in the Sea Breeze exercise

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The Black Sea Fleet of Russia controls the actions of the ships of NATO and other countries participating in the Sea Breeze exercises, which started on June 28 in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the Russian National Defense Control Center said in a statement.

“The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet are carrying out a set of measures to control the actions of the ships of NATO and other countries participating in the Sea Breeze – 2021 exercise, which started on June 28, 2021 in the northwestern part of the Black Sea,” the statement said.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense Igor Konashenkov said that under the guise of the Sea Breeze exercises, NATO would supply Ukraine with modern weapons, which would later be transferred to the troops and national battalions in Donbass.

Multinational military exercises have been held in Ukraine since 1997. The exercises are organized by Ukraine and the United States.