MOSCOW (TASS): The CSTO and the SCO create a reliable barrier to the spread of Afghan drug expansion along the “northern route”. This was stated on Monday by the head of the Russian delegation at the 65th session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Oleg Syromolotov. The text of the speech is posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

“Our serious concern is the situation in Afghanistan. As a result of the blockage of Afghan national financial resources, the cultivation and sale of opium poppy remains almost the only source of income for the population. Moscow meeting of the Paris Pact initiative,” he said. “The CSTO and the SCO create a reliable barrier to the spread of Afghan drug expansion along the “northern route.”

The Deputy Foreign Mi-nister pointed out that Russia appreciates the time-tested partnership with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime in training anti-drug personnel.

Syromolotov also drew attention to the consistent expansion of the geography of operational bilateral and regional cooperation in the fight against the global drug threat.

“Last year, following the results of the Russia-ASEAN summit, a joint statement was adopted on combating the global drug threat, which laid a solid foundation for the development of practical cooperation between our competent departments,” the deputy minister added.

