Russia declares 2 German diplomats persona non grata

MOSCOW (TASS): Russia declared two diplomatic employees of the German Embassy in Moscow persona non grata in response to Germany’s decision to expel two Russian diplomats following the verdict of the Berlin High Court in the case of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.

“On December 20, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Ge-rmany to the Russian Fed-eration, Geza Andreas von Geir, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The German Ambassador was informed that two di-plomatic employees of the German Embassy in Russia were declared persona non grata as a symmetrical re-sponse to the aforement-ioned unfriendly decision of the German government, and It was also emphasized that the Russian side will invariably adequately res-pond in a proportionate ma-nner to any potential confrontational attacks by Be-rlin against us in the future, “the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry added that a “resolute protest” was expressed to the diplomat in connection with the unfriendly actions of the FRG. “It was indicated that the Russian side categorically rejects the unfounded and divorced from reality accusations of the involvement of Russian state structures in this crime, put forward as part of this verdict, which is in the nature of an explicit political order,” the Foreign Ministry concluded.

In response, Germany considers unjustified the reciprocal expulsion of diplomats from Russia, will continue to strive for an equal dialogue. This was announced on Monday by a representative of the German Foreign Ministry.

“This step did not come as a surprise, but, from the point of view of the federal government, it is completely unfounded,” the German Foreign Ministry noted, adding that this would complicate relations between Berlin and Moscow. The German side stressed that its actions – the expulsion of two Russian diplomats – was a response to the court’s verdict, according to which the high-profile murder of a Georgian in Berlin in 2019 was allegedly committed “by decree of Russian state” authorities.

The German Foreign Ministry believes that the decision of the Russian Federation will complicate relations between Berlin and Moscow.