Russia delivers S-400s first batch to Turkey

ANKARA (AA): The delivery of the first batch of Russian S-400 defense system equipment to Murted Air Base in capital Ankara has been completed on July 25, the nation’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The 2nd batch of Russian S-400 missile defense system equipment is expected to be delivered to Turkish capital Ankara, Colonel Tamer Zincir said during a press conference on Thursday.

The delivery of S-400 components began on July 12 and is set to continue through April 2020.

Turkey and the U.S. have been at odds over the S-400 purchase, with Washington claiming incompatibility with NATO systems, and threatening sanctions, while Ankara denies this, but promises any sanctions will be met in kind.