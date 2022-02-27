Technology

Russia demands Google restore access to its media YouTube channels in Ukraine

39 mins ago
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

MOSCOW (Reuters): Russia’s state communications regulator on Sunday said it had written to Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google and demanded that access to Russian media’s YouTube channels be restored on Ukrainian territory.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said it wanted all restrictions imposed on the Russian-language YouTube channels of media outlets RBC, TV Zvezda and Sputnik to be removed.

Moscow on Friday said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc’s (FB.O) Facebook, accusing it of “censoring” Russian media.

