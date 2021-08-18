Russia detains 2 leaders and three members of Hizb ut-Tahrir

MOSCOW (TASS): Two ringleaders and three members of the terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, banned in the Russian Federation, were detained in Crimea. The FSB’s Public Relations Center told TASS that the detainees were recruiting Crimean Muslims.

“Employees of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, in cooperation with units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Service of the National Guard of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Crimea, suppressed the activities of a cell of the international terrorist organization” Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami “(banned in Russia by the decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation in 2003), 2 ringleaders and 3 active participants were detained, “the FSB said.

According to the intelligence service, the members of the cell “carried out anti-constitutional activities based on the doctrine of the creation of the so-called world caliphate, destruction of the institutions of secular society and aimed at violently overthrowing the current government.” “During the meetings, they used conspiracy measures to spread terrorist ideology among the inhabitants of the peninsula, recruiting Crimean Muslims into their ranks,” the FSB explained.

At the places of residence of the detainees, a significant amount of the prohibited propaganda materials of “Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami”, communications and electronic media were found and seized.

The investigating authorities have initiated criminal cases.

Operational search activities and investigative actions continue.