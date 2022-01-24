Russia: Direct talks between Iran and US on nuclear deal may be useful

VIENNA (TASS): Direct negotiations between Iran and the United States at an advanced stage of work in Vienna to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program could be beneficial. This statement was made on Monday by head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks, permanent representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov.

“Yes, direct negotiations [of Iran and the United States] at an advanced stage of the Vienna talks can be useful,” Ulyanov wrote on Twitter, commenting on a message with a statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian that Tehran could enter into direct negotiations with Washington if it is necessary to reach a good agreement on the nuclear deal.