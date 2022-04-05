Russia disagrees with assessments of Poland chairing the OSCE on situation in Bucha

MOSCOW (TASS): Russia categorically disagrees with the assessments of the current Polish chairmanship in the OSCE regarding the situation in Ukrainian Bucha, they are based on the fakes of the Kiev regime. This was announ-ced on Tuesday by Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council. The text of the speech is posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

“We categorically disagree with the assessments of the Polish Chairmanship-in-Office in relation to the situation in the city of Bucha, Kiev region. They are based solely on the propaganda fakes of the Kiev regime, which were picked up, among other things, by a number of OSCE participating States,” he said.

Lukashevich stressed th-at “photos and video materials published by Kiev, allegedly testifying to so-me” crimes “of Russian servicemen in Bucha, are a st-aged provocation and have nothing to do with reality.” “The goal is obvious – to slander the Russian Armed Forces in order to achieve the practical goals of the Kiev regime in the international arena,” the permanent representative said.

He recalled that “false accusations against Soviet soldiers were used by Nazi propaganda to mobilize them to fight against the so-called” red Russian beasts “, drawing attention to the fact that even today there are intentions to destroy everything Russian. “We note that calls for violence against Russians and Russians, including those sounding from the screens of Ukrainian nationwide TV channels, including promises to kill all Russian children, do not meet with any condemnation in the OSCE – Lukashevich noted. “Neither the Polish current chairmanship, nor the specialized executive structures of our organization.”

On April 3, the Russian Defense Ministry denied accusations by the Kiev regime of killing civilians in the city of Bucha. The department said that the Russian Armed Forces completely left Bucha on March 30, and “evidence of crimes” appeared only on the fourth day, when employees of the Security Service of Ukraine arrived in the city. The Ministry of Defense also emphasized that on March 31, the mayor of Bucha, Anatoly Fedoruk, in his video message confirmed that there were no Russian military in the city, without mentioning any local residents shot on the streets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the situation in Bucha a “fake attack”.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya held an emergency press conference on Monday, after the United Kingdom, which chaired the UN Security Council in April, rejected Russian requests to convene a meeting on the events in Bucha twice in a day. At a press conference, Russian diplomats presented videos from Bucha, taken immediately after the Russian military left the city: there were no bodies of the dead on the streets.

Related