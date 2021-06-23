Russia discloses details of incident with the British destroyer Defender

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The crew of the British destroyer Defender was warned of the possibility of using weapons if it continues to illegally stay in Russia’s territorial waters , but these signals remained unanswered, the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, the Black Sea Fleet, together with aviation, stopped the violation of the border at Cape Fiolent in the Black Sea . To do this, it was necessary to fire warning shots and bombing along the course of the destroyer, which entered the territorial sea for three kilometers. After that, he left the Russian waters. The Russian Defense Ministry summoned the attaché at the British Embassy .

“The crew of the British destroyer did not react to clear warning signals in accordance with the law of the sea, and therefore the Russian patrol ship was forced to carry out precautionary firing. For additional warning, the Russian Su-24M aircraft carried out precautionary bombing along the course of the British destroyer,” Ministry of Defense.

The department regards the dangerous actions of the Defender in the Black Sea as a gross violation of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“The Russian military department called on the British side to conduct a thorough investigation of the actions of the crew of the destroyer Defender to prevent similar incidents in the future,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, the British Ministry of Defense claims that the Navy ship made a peaceful passage through the territorial waters of Ukraine and no one fired at it. According to the British Department, Russia conducted “shooting exercises” in the Black Sea.

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said at the Moscow conference on international security that NATO ships regularly organize provocations in the Black and Baltic Seas . He stressed that this could lead to incidents and does not help to reduce tensions in the military field.

The Montreux Convent-ion , signed in 1936, limits the stay in the Black Sea of warships of non-Black Sea states for a period of three weeks. The document also provides that up to nine such ships with a total tonnage of no more than 30 thousand tons can be simultaneously in the water area.