Russia does not want war: Lavrov

ANTALYA (TASS): Russia has never wanted war and is now striving to end the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday following talks with Ukrainian and Turkish counterparts Dmitry Kuleba and Mevlut Cavusoglu.

At a press conference after the trilateral meeting, the Russian minister stressed that Moscow is ready to discuss security guarantees for Kiev, admits the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, and also does not believe in the reality of a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons.

The main negotiations between Moscow and Kiev are taking place on the territory of Belarus, where the Russian and Ukrainian delegations have already met three times: “There is a business conversation going on there.”

Now Moscow is awaiting a “concrete answer” to the “extremely specific, already in the form of a draft legal document, considerations” presented at the third round.

Kuleba’s regrets that no progress was made in Antalya on the issue of a ceasefire for a day have no basis: “No one here was going to agree on a ceasefire. We did not come to replace the negotiation track going in Belarus “.

At the same time, Russia is ready to meet in a variety of formats, including at the highest level. The possibility of negotiations between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky was discussed at a meeting in Antalya, “but for this it is necessary to carry out preparatory work.”

Moscow has no aggressive plans towards foreign countries:

“We don’t plan to attack other countries. We haven’t attacked Ukraine either.” At the same time, she has information that Kyiv planned to launch an offensive in the Donbass in March.

The Russian proposal to open humanitarian corridors every day to evacuate civilians from combat areas remains in force.

Allegations that the Russian military is allegedly kidnapping people in Ukraine are fake, and the maternity hospital in Mariupol, which was hit by the military, has not been used for its intended purpose for a long time: “It was the base of the ultra-radical Azov battalion.

Lavrov does not believe in the possibility of a nuclear war: “I do not want to believe in it and do not believe it. I draw your attention to the fact that the nuclear topic <…> was thrown in exclusively by Western representatives, primarily by NATO.”

Moscow is wary of the fact that the West often recalls the possibility of such an escalation of the conflict: “Of course, it is alarming when the West ‘according to Freud’ keeps returning and returning to this topic.”

Moscow will solve the economic problems caused by Western sanctions in such a way that it will never again depend on the West: “We will have no illusions that the West can be a reliable partner. <…> And we will have no illusions, that the West will betray at any moment. It will betray anyone and betray its own values.”

The “frantic” Western reaction to Russian actions in Ukraine “shows that, indeed, this is a life-and-death battle for Russia’s right to be on the political map of the world with full respect for its legitimate interests.”

Russian proposals on security guarantees “were made with the utmost seriousness”, but in response Moscow received only “certificates”: “If we do business with decent people and do business honestly, <…> everything would have been already decided and agreements on security would be achieved, but we don’t see partners who are willing to do business with us honestly.”

By supplying weapons to Kiev, Western countries pose a threat primarily to themselves, since the weapons they transfer, including man-portable air defense systems, may get out of control: “For many years, risks and threats will be created for civil aviation in the Ukrainian sky, they may spread all over Europe.

Russia demands explanations from the United States regarding the work of their biological laboratories on the territory of Ukraine, an official request on this subject has already been sent: “The fact that these were absolutely not peaceful experiments, but experiments aimed at creating biological weapons, and, so to speak, ethnically oriented, there is little doubt about that.”

At the same time, Moscow is not surprised by the reaction of the West to information about the laboratories: “The fact that Wa-shington representatives p-ublicly denied the “rum-ors”, as they say, that they are engaged in some kind of prohibited activity in Ukraine is not surprising. The European Union im-mediately unanimously be-gan to say that they have no data that the Americans are engaged in some kind of m-ilitary biological activity in Ukraine, no wonder <…>”.

