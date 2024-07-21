Russia downs 75 Ukraine drones, some near Tuapse oil refinery

MOSCOW (Reuters): Russia’s air defense systems destroyed 75 drones launched by Ukraine overnight, including eight near the town of Tuapse on the Black Sea where Russia’s oil major Rosneft has a refinery, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

Forty-seven drones were downed over the Rostov region in Russia’s southwest, 17 over the waters of the Black and Azov seas, eight over the Krasnodar region, where Tuapse is located, and single drones over the Belgorod, Voronezh and Smolensk region, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The ministry did not say whether its defense systems destroyed the drones, or whether the attack had caused any damage.

Sergei Boiko, head of the Tuapse district in the Krasnodar region, said on Telegram infrastructure and residential buildings had not been damaged.

Russian officials rarely disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks.

The Tuapse refinery has been a target of several Ukrainian air attacks since the start of the war that Russia launched against its smaller neighbor in 2022.

Russia’s SHOT and Mash Telegram news channels reported that a series of blasts were heard near the refinery early Monday.

Reuters could not independently verify the Russian reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has often said that the attacks on Russia’s military, energy and transport infrastructure are in response to Russia’s continuous attacks on Ukraine’s territory.