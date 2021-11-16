Russia-Egyptian bilateral ties

The Kremlin Press Service informed the media that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had discussed the details of the implementation of joint projects of the two countries in a tele-conversation. According to reports, the two leaders deliberated on trade and economic relations and the implementation of joint projects including construction of the first nuclear power plant in Egypt and the creation of the Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal region. The leaders also noted the importance of further coordination of steps in the international arena, including the settlement of various crisis situations in the Middle East and Africa. According to reports, the proposed nuclear power plant is the fountain of their bilateral cooperation, which will consist of four power units with advanced reactors of the three plus generation, which will provide the highest level of safety for the plant in accordance with the standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Currently, the issuance process of license for the construction of the plant is underway.

The bilateral relations between Russia and Egypt have improved largely during the regime of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. After coming into power, Egypt’s Al-Sisi paid several official visits to Moscow and both countries concluded a comprehensive partnership agreement in 2018. According to the agreement, both countries will enhance their cooperation in trade, economic, defence and security, Scientific and technical spheres. According to reports, the bilateral trade between Russia and Egypt stood at $ 6.2 billion in 2019, while Russian private sector investment in Egypt was 7.4 billion dollars during this period. Similarly, Egypt is a major buyer of Russian military hardware including fighter aircrafts, helicopters, Naval warships etc.

Both Putin and Al-Sisi have close relationship and experts view this phenomenon in the context of personal traits of the two leaders, as both have authoritarian regime, similar doctrines about political opponents and democracy, non-compliance to human rights and total rejection of external criticism and trying to demonstrate the role of strongmen of their nations. Although both friends are enjoying good relations, Washington is unhappy about their affair.