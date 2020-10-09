Russia eliminated an enemy submarine, during drills in Barents Sea

F.P. Report

MURMANSK: The Northern Fleet’s nuclear-powered submarine Oryol searched for and eliminated a notional enemy’s sub during drills in the Barents Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

The press official revealed in a statement that, “T-he crew of the nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Oryol practiced an-ti-submarine warfare tasks at combat training naval ranges in the Barents Sea.”

The Fleets press office stated that, “The submariners held a tactical exercise to search for and notionally eliminate an enemy submarine in the close-in maritime zone.”

It added, “The crew of a nuclear-powered submarine from a submarine force unit of the Northern Fleet simulated the enemy in the drills.”

The statement divulged that the, “The naval sailors practiced underwater maneuvering and sonars’ employment in the active search mode, the crew’s combat preparedness and the algorithm of measures upon detecting and attacking an underwater enemy”.

The drills were held without actually employing the torpedo ammunition load, the press office specified. In addition to this the Fleet press revealed that, “The sub’s crew earlier practiced mine countermeasures jointly with the minesweepers of the Kola Flotilla of All-Arms Forces and accomplished the assignments of the submarine combat training course at sea in the surface and submerged positions”

The third-generation nuclear-powered submarine K-266 ‘Oryol’ (Project 949A ‘Antey’) was laid down on January 19, 1989 at the Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk in Russia’s northwest under factory No. 650. The sub was put on the list of the Soviet N-avy’s warships on January 15, 1990, statement runs.

The sub was named Severodvinsk in 1991. The submarine was floated out on May 22, 1992 and made operational on December 30 that year. The Russian Navy’s flag was raised on the vessel on January 20, 1993 and the sub was named Oryol in April 1993, the fleet press divulged.