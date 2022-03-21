Russia ends peace treaty talks with Japan

MOSCOW (TASS): Moscow terminates negotiations with Tokyo on a peace treaty in connection with the introduction by Japan of unilateral restrictions against Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine. This is stated in a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

“Given the obvious unfr-iendly nature of the unilateral restrictions imposed by Japan against Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine, the following measures are being ta-ken. The Russian side und-er the current conditions does not intend to continue negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty due to the impossibility of discussing the signing of a fundamental document on bilateral relations with a state that openly holds unfriendly positions and those seeking to harm the interests of our country,” the diplomatic mission stressed.

According to the ministry, a decision has been made to stop visa-free travel for Japanese citizens on the basis of agreements on visa-free exchanges betwe-en the southern Kuril Isla-nds of the Russian Federa-tion and Japan of 1991 and on the most facilitated visits by former Japanese residents of the southern Kuriles to their former residences from 1999. The Russian side is also withdrawing from the dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities in the southern Kuriles and is blocking the extension of Japan’s status as a partner of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization in the sectoral dialogue.

“The entire responsibility for the damage to bilateral cooperation and the interests of Japan itself lies with official Tokyo, which deliberately chose an anti-Russian course instead of developing mutually beneficial cooperation and good neighborliness,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

Japan has previously imposed several packages of sanctions against the Russian Federation due to the situation around Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about export restrictions that prohibit the supply of 300 items of goods and technologies. This includes semiconductors, maritime and aviation security equipment, telecommunications equipment, communications equipment, military products, including weapons, software, and oil refining equipment. Such restrictions apply to 49 companies and organizations of the Russian Federation, including JSC Rosoboronexport, Rostec, the Federal Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service.

