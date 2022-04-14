Russia: Entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO will seriously worsen military sphere situation

MOSCOW (TASS): The entry of Sweden and Finland into the North Atlantic Alliance will seriously worsen the situation in the military sphere and lead to the most undesirable consequences. This was announced to TASS on Thursday by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Grushko.

“The neutral status [of Sweden and Finland] did not in the least prevent them from moving closer to the European Union, then becoming its members, and, of course, if we proceed from rational considerations, if we look at the situation from the point of view of the fundamental interests of the peoples living in northern Europe, the current situation should be otherwise, it will seriously worsen the situation in the military sphere and lead to the most undesirable consequences that must be avoided,” the deputy minister said. He also said that the Russian Federation maintains diplomatic contacts with Finland and Sweden. “Diplomatic contacts are always maintained, there are embassies. But Sweden and Finland have joined the sanctions, they are participating in the anti-Russian campaign launched in the West, this is the reality today,”

he said.

According to Grushko, the Russian Federation will take the necessary defense measures when Sweden and Finland join NATO. “It is clear that we have a border with Finland – 1,300 km. This will mean a radical change in the military-political situation, and it is clear that we will be forced to take measures to ensure our security and defense, which we deem necessary, this is the alpha and omega of military development “, – he said, answering a question about the possibility of Russia deploying nuclear weapons in the Baltic region.

He also stated that the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO would mean a radical change in the military-political situation. According to him, the neutral status of Sweden and Finland for decades ensured a very high level of security for these states and the region.

