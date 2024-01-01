Russia evacuates some Russian, Belarusian, North Korean diplomats out of Syria

DAMASCUS (Reuters): A special Russian air force flight from the Hmeimim air base in Syria evacuated some of the Russian diplomatic personnel in Damascus as well as Belarus and North Korean diplomats, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

“The work of the Russian Embassy in Damascus continues,” the crisis situation department of the Russian foreign ministry said on its Telegram messaging channel.

Russia’s RIA state news agency reported, citing the Belarusian foreign ministry, that all Belarusian diplomats have been evacuated out of Syria.