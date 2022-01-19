Russia expects a written response from US and NATO

VIENNA (TASS): The moment of truth has come for the West, as a result of which the countdown has begun in anticipation of the acceptance of Russian proposals for security guarantees to the United States and NATO countries. This was stated on Wednesday by the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on issues of military security and arms control Konstantin Gavrilov. He spoke at the first meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) in 2022.

“The moment of truth is coming when the West either accepts our proposals or other ways will be found to ensure Russia’s security. I am sure that with good will and readiness for compromise in any situation, it is possible to find a way out to mutually acceptable outcomes. There is less and less time left for this. The countdown has begun,” Gavrilov stated.

According to the Russian diplomat, what is at stake is the minimization of military threats, the solution of pressing security issues not only for Russia, but also for all states of the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasia.

As Gavrilov pointed out, NATO’s actions are leading to fragmentation of the common European space and inflicting colossal damage on the authority of the OSCE, which has become a hostage to the narrow agenda of the “collective West.” Under such conditions, the Russian side will henceforth discuss at the FSC only those topics that meet its national interests, the head of the Russian delegation emphasized.

Russia expects the United States and NATO countries to respond in writing to Russian proposals on security guarantees as soon as possible, Gavrilov said. He drew the attention of the OSCE FSC participants to Russian initiatives on security guarantees. “We expect a detailed written response to our proposals as soon as possible. After a thorough study in Moscow, among other things, there will be an understanding of whether the FSC can be integrated into the work on security guarantees,” the head of the Russian delegation stressed.

Gavrilov specifically pointed out that the situation in Europe is not becoming more stable, and the problems of the continent stem from the doctrinal directives of the US and NATO on the military deterrence of Russia. “Demonstrative training in missile strikes against Russian targets by strategic bombers of the alliance, regular training of offensive operations on the line of contact between Russia and NATO, “grinding” the Russian border for the needs of the alliance, coupled with the propaganda campaign unleashed in the Western media against our country, are heating up the “game of nerves “and further compress the spiral of a possible escalation. This cannot continue any longer,” the Russian diplomat explained.