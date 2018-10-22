Russia expects US explanation on INF treaty as Bolton arrives

MOSCOW (Sputnik): The issue of the US pullout from the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) with Russia will most probably be raised at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US National Security Adviser John Bolton next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington would pull out of the treaty. Bolton arrived in Moscow earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik.

“Following the latest statement the US explanation will most probably be needed,” Peskov said.

Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser John Bolton arrived in Moscow on Sunday, where he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

The senior adviser to US President Donald Trump is expected to discuss Washington’s decision to pull from the nuclear arms treaty with Russia, as well as US actions in Syria.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced the country’s exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) treaty over alleged Russian violations of the agreement.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) treaty was signed between the Soviet Union and the United States in December 1987 and required the parties to destroy their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (from 311 to 3,317 miles).

The United States and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of violating the treaty.

