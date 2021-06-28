Russia expects US to show transparency in troop pullout from Ukraine drills

VIENNA (TASS): Russia hopes that the United States will display transparency in pulling out armaments after the Sea Breeze 2021 exercise in the Black Sea, the Russian delegation at Vie-nna talks on military security and arms control said on its Twitter on Monday.

“We hope that following the drills the United States will demonstrate transparency in pulling out modern armaments, ammunition and materiel from Ukraine to ensure that they do not fall into the hands of military and nationalist formations in Donbass,” the statement reads.

“We note that the scope and aggressiveness of the Sea Breeze 2021 exercise does not contribute to security in the Black Sea. We call on the United States and its allies to give up drilling military operations in the areas where regional CSBMs [confidence- and security-building measures] already exist,” the Russian delegation stressed. The Sea Breeze 2021 multinational maneuvers kicked off in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and in three Ukrainian regions on June 28, the Ukrainian Navy reported on its Facebook.