THE HAGUE (TASS): Western countries may try to limit Russia’s rights in the OPCW, as happened earlier with Syria. This was announced on Friday to T-ASS by the permanent representative of the Russian Federation at the organization, Alexander Shulgin.

“Of course, such a scenario cannot be ruled out, especially since in recent years the Western countries on the Hague site with enviable persistence have been demonstrating not only their unwillingness, but also their absolute unwillingness to discuss and somehow resolve the mutual claims accumulated during this time,” he said …

The implementation of such a scenario, Shulgin st-ressed, “will mark the final collapse of the organizati-on.” Russia will continue “to make every effort to restore the rule of international law, maintain the int-egrity of the Chemical We-apons Convention and normalize the work of the O-PCW,” the permanent repr-esentative assured. “We ho-pe that our colleagues from the Western camp will nevertheless demonstrate a re-sponsible approach to the future fate of the OPCW, which plays an important role in maintaining international peace and security, and will finally move from“ megaphone diplomacy ” to genuine cooperation and dialogue,” he added.

In April, members of the OPCW approved a resolution limiting the rights and privileges of Syria. Russia and 14 other countries vot-ed against the document, which deprives Syria of the right to vote at the Confer-ences of the States Parties and Executive Council, to be elected to it, as well as to hold OPCW events.