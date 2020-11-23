Russia Finally Congratulates U.S president-elect Joe Biden

F.P Report

MOSCOW: After a long-days silence, Russia has congratulated the winner of U.S Presidential elections that were announced on November 7th by major U.S media outlets.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov congratulated on behalf of Moscow stating that, Moscow will send congratulations to the winner of the US presidential election when its official results are summed up and all legal issues are sorted out.

On November 3, American citizens headed to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States.

Despite the fact that the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic candidate has presumptively won the presidential election.

Fox News and Associated Press have declared Biden as the next President as he top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the recent result, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.

Kremlin spokesperson further commented that “The president-elect must be announced, the incumbent president himself must recognize the outcome of the election, and all lawsuits must be completed. Only after that the results will be officially summed up,” and “it is obvious that this has not happened yet.”

Few days back Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he had not congratulated the winner of the US election yet as still all legal issues had to be sorted out. In his interview, Putin gave the example that in 2016 many stated congratulated Hillary Clinton, though it turned out that Donald Trump had won the presidential race.

Over President Putin comments the Kremlin spokesman stated that “in this case, it is a figure of speech.” “Indeed, last time when Trump was elected president, all the projections by experts on the US and sociologists indicated that Hillary Clinton would win. This is what the Russian president meant,” he said.

While addressing the media outlets Peskov stressed that the Kremlin preferred to wait until the court proceedings were over. “Without that, there will be no official election results, the Russian president said that many times,” he added.