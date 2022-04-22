MARIUPOL (RIA Novosti): The Russian military found methodological aids for the American army at the base of the national battalion “Azov” near Mar-iupol, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports from the scene.

Allegedly, the printouts shown are manuals of the United States Army in Ukrainian and English, intended, in particular, for training in combating partisans and conducting intelligence.

The Russian military sai-d that such documents were to be destroyed if they cou-ld not be taken with them when they left their positio-ns, but the Azov militants did not have time to do this.

The materials presented also indicate that they must be disposed of in a way that prevents the possibility of recovery.

As the journalist clarified, on the basis of “Azov” near Mariupol there was a formation of saboteurs called “SS Bears”.

At the time of the proclamation of the DPR in 2014, Mariupol, with a population of around 450,000, was the region’s second largest city after Donetsk.

However, in June of the same year, the Ukrainian security forces regained control of the location, and its eastern outskirts became one of the hottest places of conflict in Ukraine.

Also, Soldiers of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic, when moving deeper into the city of Rubizhne, found a training manual on urban fighting on the positions of nationalists, it was in Ukrainian and with NATO symbols, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

The manual is called “Preparation and conduct of an offensive battle”, it w-as written for the Ukrainian air assault troops. Judging by the output, it was rel-eased in 2020. On the cover of the brochure there are s-ymbols of Ukraine and NA-TO – a trident and a cross. In addition, it repeatedly mentions the “standards of the NATO countries”, in accordance with which “battles are planned.”

Its large section is devoted to the conduct of urban battles – the use of apartm-ents as firing positions, the peculiarities of “cleansing” the entrances of multi-stor-ey buildings, the order of movement of the unit along the corridors and city stre-ets.

“It has been repeatedly observed that the Ukrainian military was preparing spe-cifically for urban battles, apparently in order to storm Lugansk, Donetsk and oth-er cities of Donbass. This preparation also explains the fact that now the liberators of the LPR and DPR h-ave to move forward with serious battles,” one comm-ented on the find.

