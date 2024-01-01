Russia fines Google, Discord over banned content

MOSCOW (Reuters): Russia fined Alphabet’s Google and instant messaging platform Discord on Monday for failing to delete or restrict access to information online, the Moscow courts’ press service said.

Russia has for several years ordered foreign technology platforms to remove content it deems illegal, issuing small, but persistent fines when it sees failures to comply.

Moscow’s Tagansky district court fined both Google and Discord 3.5 million roubles ($37,674.92) each, the courts said. Google was fined for not removing content Russia deems illegal, while Discord was penalised for failing to restrict access to banned information.

Google and Discord did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Google has been under particular pressure in Russia, both for content and for blocking the YouTube channels of Russian media and public figures since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.