Russia follows an American aircraft near Kaliningrad

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Russian radar systems are escorting a US strategic reconnaissance aircraft that flies around the Kalini-ngrad region, a source familiar with the situation told RIA Novosti.

According to FlightR-adar-24, a US strategic rec-onnaissance aircraft Boeing RC-135 with tail number 64-14842 and callsign JAKE11 is flying around the Russian enclave.

“The forces stationed in the Kaliningrad region are monitoring the actions of the American” intelligence officer “by means of active and passive radar and radio-technical intelligence”, – said the agency’s interlocutor.

The RF Ministry of Def-ense regularly announces flights of NATO reconnaissance aircraft near the borders of Russia . On several occasions, Russian fighters took off to escort alliance aircraft attempting to approach Russia’s borders.