Russia formed a delegation for negotiations with Ukraine

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Russia, having agreed to negotiate with Ukraine, has already formed a delegation of representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Foreign Ministry and the presidential administration, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier , Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready to discuss the neutral status of Ukraine . After that, Russian President Vladimir Putin considered it possible to send representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Foreign Ministry and his administration to negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation. The meeting was proposed to be organized in Minsk .

“The Russian side, immediately on behalf of the president, formed a delegation of representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the presidential administration. All this information was brought to the attention of the Ukrainians,” Peskov told reporters.

Russia launched a military operation to demilitarize Ukraine early in the morning on Thursday, February 24.

In a televised address to the Russians, President Vladimir Putin said that circumstances “require decisive and immediate action from us, the people’s republics of Donbass have asked for help.”

According to the Russian leader, all responsibility for the bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling regime in Ukraine. He called on the Ukrainian military not to follow the criminal orders of the Ukrainian authorities, lay down their arms and go home.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the Russian Armed Forces did not launch any strikes on the cities of Ukraine: military infrastructure was disabled with high-precision weapons. The civilian population, according to the department, is not in danger.