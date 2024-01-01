Russia has not issued any alerts on elevated radiation in atmosphere, Kremlin says

MOSCOW (Reuters): The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian services had not issued any alerts on higher levels of radiation in the atmosphere after Norway said it detected elevated levels of radioactive caesium (Cs-137) near the Arctic border with Russia.

The Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA) said in a statement on Tuesday it had measured “very low” levels of radioactive caesium at Svanhovd and Viksjoefjell near the Arctic border with Russia.

The authority detected elevated levels of radioactive caesium (Cs-137) at Svanhovd during the period from Sept. 9-16 and at Viksjoefjell from Sept. 5-12, but the levels didn’t pose a risk to humans or the environment, it added.

Asked about the statement Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “There were no warnings from our relevant services about an increased level of certain isotopes in the atmosphere, there were no warnings about threats to human health either, so I have nothing to say here.”