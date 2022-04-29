Russia: Head of OPCW never been to Syria

NEW YORK (RIA Novosti): The Director General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Fernando Arias has never been to Syria, although his structure is actively involved in the Syrian chemical dossier, this is not normal, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting.

“We consider it abnormal that the general director, who has worked in his post for more than 4 years, still avoids coming to Syria in every possible way,” Nebenzya said.

In this regard, he asked the UN Deputy Secretary General, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu, how common is the situation when “the leader has never visited a country that is in the focus of the structure he supervises, and knows about the situation on the ground solely from the reports of his subordinates”. “Are there any similar examples in the UN system,” Nebenzya asked.

He expressed the opinion that such an approach has the most negative impact on the effectiveness of the work of the OPCW.

Russia and the Syrian government have repeatedly accused the OPCW of biased investigations of incidents on the territory of the Arab Republic and questioned the conclusions made by the technical secretariat. The Syrian authorities stated that they had never used chemical weapons against civilians and terrorists, and the entire chemical arsenal of the country was removed from Syria under the control of the OPCW.

