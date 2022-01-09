Russia hopes to get clear picture of US position on security guarantees

Anastasia Bobyleva

GENEVA: At the forthcoming talks with the United States in Geneva, the Russian Federation hopes to get a clearer picture of Washington’s positions on security guarantees. This was announced on Sunday in an interview with TASS by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who arrived at the Russian-American talks on security guarantees.

“I would like, of course, that, following the results of the Geneva events, we got a clearer idea of ??what kind of position tolerances our colleagues in Washington have, as they say. That’s why we came to Geneva. “, – said the high-ranking diplomat.

Ryabkov explained that we are talking about three blocks of questions, which “have been spoken about more than once.” “The first is guarantees that NATO will not expand to the East, the second is the need to exclude the appearance of strike weapons at our borders with a minimum flight time. The third is the need from all points of view for NATO to return, as they say, to its original positions in terms of its training , intelligence activities, infrastructure creation, and so on to their original positions as of 1997, “he recalled.

“I understand that these requirements sound quite ambitious for the NATO ear, if one can use such a word, but the situation requires non-standard solutions. As President [Russian Vladimir] Putin said, we have nowhere to retreat. And here there is only one way – these are the steps of the West towards Russia in the three aforementioned directions, “the deputy minister summed up.

Non-standard solutions

The Russian Federati-on’s demands regarding security guarantees sound “quite ambitious” for NATO, but the situation requires non-standard solutions, Ryabkov said.

Doubts

Russia in Geneva is ready to conduct an article-by-article analysis of its proposals on security guarantees with the United States, but Moscow has great doubts about Washington’s readiness for such a conversation, the deputy minister said.

“In general, on the two draft documents that are on the negotiating table, we will be ready to carry out, in the literal sense of the word, their article-by-article analysis. which we have been hearing all the last days, “the high-ranking diplomat said.

According to him, we are talking about both signals from “anonymous representatives of the US administration” and from officials, “that is, on the record, as they say, indicating the positions.”

US tough stance

According to Ryabkov, Moscow will continue to persistently present arguments in support of its position on security guarantees; the rather tough position of the United States on this matter does not throw the Russian side out of balance.

“The position of the United States is quite tough, by all indications it has completely closed in on the position that our neighbors in the West, direct neighbors in the West from the so-called Bucharest Nine have been working out over the past weeks. And, of course, the NATO Secretariat adds what is called fire, at times it burns with fire on this topic. But we have seen something different, and, in fact, it does not throw us out of balance. We will persistently explain the logic and present arguments in support of our position, “said the high-ranking diplomat.

Ryabkov added that the Geneva talks will make sense even if they turn into an “exchange of claims” or “a repetition of what has been passed.”

“Let’s start with the fact that lately there have been signals from Washington that some of the Russian proposals can be discussed, but something is categorically unacceptable,” the deputy foreign minister continued. on the very last day before the Geneva contact, something about the lack of US intentions to deploy strike weapons on the territory of Ukraine, something about the opportunity to talk about missile systems in Europe and also exchange views on exercises – except for these clarifications, we have absolutely no idea, we we do not see the American position in its entirety, in refraction to what exactly from their point of view can be discussed and what is excluded. “

De-escalation measures

Moscow will not discuss the demands of the United States and NATO regarding the implementation of “certain de-escalation measures” by the Russian Federation on its territory or a revision of Russia’s approach to the Minsk agreements, Ryabkov said.

“I can say that <…> the demands of the United States and other NATO countries that we carry out some de-escalation measures on our territory are excluded from the discussion. This is a non-starter (doomed to failure – TASS comment) in the literal sense of the word. If the Americans want to talk about changing our approach, for example, to the Minsk package of measures, or even stuttering about something like that on the subject of Crimea, then this also has no chance for discussion, “Ryabkov said.

The high-ranking diplomat stressed that the discrepancy between the sides’ views on these issues is “radical, fundamental, the positions are opposite.”

Other means

In the absence of agreements on security guarantees, Russia will have to turn to other means to ensure the necessary balance of forces and deterrent “intimidation of opponents.” This was announced on Sunday in an interview with TASS by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov, who arrived at the Russian-American talks on security guarantees.

“NATO declares the indivisibility [of security] only in the format of its” get-together “and is very proud of this fact – it is enough to listen to the statements of NATO representatives, read their documents. in situations like the current one, the falsely understood strengthening of its own security by the West will result in a weakening of this security, because in the absence of necessary and urgent agreements on legal guarantees, we will be forced to turn to other means to ensure the necessary balance, if you like, to intimidate the opponent – not in in terms of creating certain threats, but in terms of containment, “the deputy minister said.

The start of the first round of Russian-American talks on security issues in Geneva is scheduled for the evening of January 9, it will be held in a restricted format, said earlier Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova. On January 10, the work will continue in a wide format. On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will take place in Brussels, and on January 13 – negotiations between representatives of the Russian Federation and the OSCE in Vienna.

Ryabkov said that the postponement of the review conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) due to restrictions due to the pandemic does not in any way affect the significance of the agreement itself.

“The NPT has served faithfully for more than 50 years. The review conference has once again been postponed due to covid restrictions, but this in no way affects the significance of the treaty itself,” the deputy minister stressed.

He also recalled that Moscow has always considered NATO’s “joint nuclear missions” unacceptable, which contradict the NPT, this was also indicated at the time of the agreement. “We raised the records, it’s all in the archives. It follows from the records that our delegation, representatives of Moscow never agreed with this. It was just a political decision not to turn this issue into a problem for concluding an agreement. But we did not change our position. we went to conclude an agreement based on the highest interests of ensuring global, and our own security at that time, “he explained.

Earlier in January 2022, it was planned to hold a review conference on the NPT, but it was postponed indefinitely due to the spread of the omicron strain of the coronavirus. At the end of 2021, Kyodo’s agency, citing diplomatic sources, reported that the event could take place from 1 to 26 August 2022.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty was signed in 1968. He legalized the nuclear arsenals of Great Britain, Russia, China, France and the United States, securing the status of nuclear powers for these countries. Other states, having signed the document, are deprived of the right to create or acquire weapons of mass destruction. More than 190 countries are now parties to the agreement. India, Pakistan and Israel remain outside the treaty. In January 2003, the DPRK withdrew from the agreement. Ryabkov said that the Russian side in the upcoming negotiations with the United States does not plan to touch upon the situation in Kazakhstan and does not believe that the involvement of the CSTO forces requires additional explanations.

“The CSTO forces were deployed at the request of the legitimate authorities, at the request of the leadership of the union state – the Republic of Kazakhstan. The relevant decisions were made in accordance with the CSTO procedures. The mandate of the peacekeeping forces, including contingents from all countries of this organization, is understandable – this is assistance in a broad sense the normalization of the situation, the solution of, among other things, counter-terrorism tasks, the maintenance of law and order. Here, in my opinion, there is no Newton binomial, which requires an explanation of what and why, “Ryabkov pointed out. (TASS)