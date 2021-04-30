Russia imposes entry ban on European Parliament president

MOSCOW (TASS): Russia has imposed an entry ban on President of the Euro-pean Parliament David Sa-ssoli, Berlin chief prosecutor Jorg Raupach and six more citizens of EU nati-ons, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The measure was taken in response to the European Council’s sanctions against six Russian nationals of March 2 and 22, 2021.

Russia’s blacklist also includes Ivars Abolins, cha-irman of Latvia’s National Electronic Media Council; Maris Baltins, Director of the Latvian State Language Center; Jacques Maire, a member of the French delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe; Asa Scott, Head of the CBRN Protection and Security Division at the Swedish Defense Research Agency; Ilmar Tomusk, Director General of the Language Inspectorate, Estonia; Vera Jourova, Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency.

The ministry pointed out that Brussels is ignoring Moscow’s proposals to resolve the existing issues through dialogue. “The EU continues the policy of illegitimate unilateral sanctions against Russian citizens and organizations. Only in March 2021, six Russians were subjected to unlawful EU restrictions.

This practice contradicts the UN Charter and the basic norms of international law. It is accompanied by anti-Russian hysteria, del-iberately spread by the We-stern media.

There is no substantiating evidence. All our proposals to resolve any problems arising betw-een Russia and the EU by holding a direct dialogue are ignored or rejected.”