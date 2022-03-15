Russia imposes sanctions against Biden, Blinken

MOSCOW (TASS): Mos-cow, in response to Wash-ington’s sanctions, banned US President Joe Biden and 12 other US officials from entering Russia. This is stated in a message issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

“In response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting, among other things, entry into the United States for senior officials of the Russian Federation, since March 15, the Russian “stop list” includes on the basis of reciprocity President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the United Committee Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, as well as a number of department heads and well-known American figures.

The “stop list”, which is published on the website of the Russian diplomatic department, includes: US President Joe Biden; US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken; Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin; National Security Assistant to the President Jake Sullivan; CIA Director William Burns; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley; White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki; Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security Duleep Singh; Director of the Agency for International Development Samantha Power; US President’s son Hunter Biden; Former US Secretary of State and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton; US First Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo; President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank Reta Joe Lewis.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that in the near future Moscow will annou-nce the expansion of the list of persons who are prohibited from entering Russia, including top US officials.

“In the near future, more announcements will follow to expand the sanctions list to include top US officials, military officials, lawmakers, businessmen, experts and media people who are Russophobic or who contribute to inciting hatred against Russia and the introduction of restrictive measures,” the statement said.

“These actions will be carried out in organic unity with large-scale decisions taken by the government of the Russian Federation in the financial, banking and other areas to protect the Russian economy and ensure its sustainable development.

As explained in the ministry, Russia’s response to a series of US sanctions was an inevitable consequence of the extremely Russophobic course on the part of Washington. “This step, taken as a counter reaction, was the inevitable consequence of the extremely Russophobic course taken by the current US administration, which, in a desperate attempt to maintain American hegemony, has relied on the frontal containment of Russia, discarding all decency,” the document says.

