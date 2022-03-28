Russia in WTO rejects an attempt by unfriendly countries to impose discussion on topic of Ukraine

GENEVA (TASS): Russia resolutely rejected an at-tempt by the United States, EU countries, Canada, Australia, Japan, Ukraine and a number of other states included in the list of unfriendly countries in the Russian Federation to use the platform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to discuss the Ukrainian crisis. At a meeting of the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) on Monday, the Russian delegation emphasized that the WTO is not a forum for discussing political issues, and attention should be focused on solving existing problems in the organization, and not on creating new ones.

The contents of the discussion were briefed to jo-urnalists by one of the trade representatives, who spoke on condition of anonymity. According to him, the representative of Kyiv took the floor at the meeting to “condemn” Russia’s special military operation in Uk-raine. Then the delegations of Georgia, the USA, Great Britain, Canada, EU, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Chinese Taipei (Taiwan’s name in the WTO – TASS note) came out with a “condemnation”. They called on Moscow to stop the special military operation.

In response, “Russia has stated that the WTO is not a forum for discussing political issues and that the purpose of the organization is to promote economic development and raise living standards,” a trade representative told reporters. The Russian delegation emphasized that attention should be “focused on resolving problems that the organization already has, rather than creating new ones, unless one of the [WTO] members has the intention of continuing to destroy the multilateral trading system.”

On March 15, the United States, the European Union, Great Britain, Moldova and ten other countries issued a joint statement in Geneva in which they threatened to seek the removal of Russ-ia’s most favored nation trade regime. The participants of this demarche informed that they consider the process of Belarus’ accession to the WTO to be suspended, promising “not to participate in any work related to [its] accession.” They motivated this step by the fact that Minsk “provides material support” to Moscow. Albania, Austra-lia, Iceland, Canada, Mold-ova, New Zealand, Norw-ay, North Macedonia, the Republic of Korea, Monte-negro and Japan acted as co-sponsors of the statement, in addition to the USA, Britain and the EU.

The most favored nation treatment in trade provides for the provision of customs privileges, as well as advantages in relation to internal taxes and fees.

On March 7, the government of the Russian Federation approved a list of foreign states and territories committing unfriendly actions against Russia, its companies and citizens. The list includes the USA and Canada, EU states, Britain (including Jersey, Anguilla, British Virgin Is-lands, Gibraltar), Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, and also Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan (considered a territory of China, but ruled by its own administration since 1949). The listed countries and territories introduced or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the RF Armed Forces in Ukraine.

