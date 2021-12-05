Russia-India to hold “2 + 2” format talks

F.P. Report

MOSCOW: On December 6, New Delhi will host talks between the heads of the foreign policy and defense departments of Russia and India in the “two plus two” format. From the Russian side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu will take part in the event, from the Indian side – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India S. Jaishankar and Minister of Defense of the Republic of India R. Singh.

The heads of the foreign policy and defense departments of the two countries will discuss key regional topics, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and Central Asia, settlement in Afghanistan and Syria, as well as interaction on the platform of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and in the Russia-India-China format. Special attention will be paid to issues of strategic stability. Russia and India have a similar vision of a model of an emerging more just and equitable polycentric world order.