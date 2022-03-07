Russia, Iran FMs discuss restoration of nuclear deal

MOSCOW (TASS): Rus-sian Foreign Minister Ser-gei Lavrov and Iranian Fo-reign Minister Hossein A-mir Abdollahian discussed by phone on Monday the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, the situation in Ukraine and the Syrian settlement.

“The main focus was on restoring the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program in the context of the ongoing negotiations in Vienna. any discrimination,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“An exchange of views took place on a number of topical issues of the regional and international agenda, including the Syrian settlement, the situation in Ukraine,” the ministry said.

In Vienna, the eighth round of negotiations to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to its original form and return the United States to this multilateral agreement is being completed.

The work is carried out within the framework of consultations between the Joint Commission of Iran and the Five (Russia, Great Britain, Germany, China and France), individual consultations with the US without the participation of the Islamic Republic, and also in the format of three working groups.

The negotiators develop a draft final agreement. As expected, the eighth round may be the last, the negotiators are determined to complete the work in the near future.

