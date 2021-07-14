Russia is building a new border post in Tajikistan

MOSCOW (Agencies): Active hostilities in Afghanistan may last two more months, during which the Taliban (the Taliban movement, recognized as a terrorist organization in the Russian Federation and prohibited) may take control of several more provinces, but this will not mean that they will become sovereign masters of the country, believes the special representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Afghanistan, director of the second department of Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Zamir Kabulov.

“The active combat season will continue for another two months, and they can take control of several provinces. If we look at the situation from a purely military point of view, yes, they can. But this does not mean that they are becoming sovereign masters of Afghanistan. This only means that for all of the selfishness of the authorities paying the Afghan people because they suffer, not those who sit in palaces “-. leads words Kabulova RIA Novosti.

According to the diplomat, the Taliban are unable to capture and hold the provincial administrative centers. He noted that more than a third of the 400 counties of Afghanistan are under the control of the movement not as a result of hostilities, but because of the withdrawal of government troops from these territories virtually without a fight.

“But, at the same time, the Taliban did not take a single center of the Afghan provinces – there are 34 of them, and I’m not talking about the capital at all. Yes, the Taliban are able to carry out raids, raids, break into cities from a military-technical point of view, but hold they do not yet have the strength to do this, “Kabulov said, adding that the Taliban do not seek to completely seize the territory of Afghanistan, since” they understand that this is impossible “

Also, any attempt by the Taliban to damage the security of Russia’s allies in Central Asia will be fraught with large losses for the Taliban movement, Zamir Kabulov warned.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. But when the Taliban see that any attempt to damage the security of our allies in Central Asia will be fraught with great losses for them, if not the loss of everything, then they will not do anything and will behave well,” he said.

The Taliban at the highest level gave Moscow guarantees that the territory of Afghanistan would not be used against third countries, including Russia and the Central Asian states, Zamir Kabulov said.

“These assurances I was given even at a higher level, Mullah (Abdul Ghani) Baradar (head of the Taliban) in Doha. They arrived in Moscow to ensure that Afghan territory will not be used against the interests of third countries, will not be used by anyone, they especially emphasized this, knowing the sensitivity of security issues in Central Asia for Russia, ” Kabulov said.

He noted the growing concern of the Central Asian countries about the situation in Afghanistan.

“But at the same time, we must look at the situation – the Taliban did not enter the territory of Tajikistan, the military personnel of the government troops fled there. do not open territories, “Kabulov emphasized.

According to him, the Taliban “do not want the spill-over” of military operations from the territory of Afghanistan to other countries.

“We are worried that the ISIS may take advantage of the chaos of the war in northern Afghanistan. This is a very important moment for us, ” the diplomat said.

Kabulov recalled that the Taliban are “irreconcilable enemies of the ISIS,” according to him, they are not even taken prisoner, but immediately “destroyed.”

“When the north was controlled by government forces, they did not fight ISIS, the militants felt great there, and the Taliban beat them. Therefore, the success of the Taliban there bleeds, deprives ISIS of the ground for attacks and sabotage against Central Asia,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman explained. He also noted that the current escalation in Afghanistan could have been prevented if the country’s authorities had entered into meaningful negotiations with the Taliban a year ago over an interim coalition government. However, according to the diplomat, Kabul hoped that the new US President Joe Biden would change this approach of the previous administration.

“It didn’t work out. In general, the moment was lost. And this gave the Taliban a reason to say that” yes, the other side is not ready for negotiations, ” under the control of an increasing part of the country’s territory and can talk to their opponents from a position of strength, “explained Zamir Kabulov.

Zamir Kabulov added that the project of a new border outpost with the participation of Russia is being implemented.

“This project is being implemented, all funds have been allocated in Tajikistan,” Kabulov said, adding that the outpost is already under construction.

Kabulov also stressed that the Russian side is calling on the Afghan authorities and the Taliban to begin meaningful negotiations, which should lead to the creation of a coalition transitional government.

The Afghan authorities only verbally confirm their readiness to communicate with representatives of the Taliban, said Zamir Kabulov.

Everything, as he noted, boils down to the fact that the country’s government is ready, but “the Taliban must recognize, and then they are ready.” The spokesman for the ministry stressed that the negotiations are not conducted in this way.

“This is hypocrisy. This is an attempt to close our eyes to the realities that exist, so these are empty words. And we need deeds,” Kabulov added.

The real peace process in Afghanistan, he said, will begin if the authorities and influential politicians representing various ethnopolitical forces of the republic agree among themselves and sit down at the negotiating table.

“This is what we are trying to achieve,” the Foreign Ministry stressed.

Kabulov also added that there will be no fighting for the capital of Afghanistan if the government of the country starts a meaningful dialogue with the Taliban about the future structure of the state.

According to him, Russia has proposals for future inter-Afghan talks, but “this is a delicate issue.” Any ideas thrown in by foreigners will be viewed by Afghans as if they were being forced upon them.

“No people like this. But they know what the main points of principle should be, and our job is to bring both belligerents to the negotiating table,” Kabulov said. He stressed that the dialogue should be conducted not so much with the mediation of the “extended troika” (Russia, the USA, China, Pakistan ), but also with their assistance. “We must create conditions, put the Afghans themselves at the negotiating table and on the outer perimeter, observing their progress, if they go off the constructive rails, tell them:“ no, please go back and negotiate. ”It does not matter where these negotiations. We only know that peace in Afghanistan should be concluded in Kabul by both sides in a solemn atmosphere, “the Russian diplomat added.

The procedure for excl-uding representatives of the Taliban movement from the UN Security Council sanctions may be launched after the start of meaningful inter-Afghan negotiations, Kabulov added.

Earlier, a representative of the Taliban political office Suheil Shahin told RIA Novosti that the Taliban are discussing with the Russian side the issue of lifting sanctions from the movement.

“Yes, of course, but we agreed and told the Taliban in plain text: as soon as you, the Taliban movement, sit down at the negotiating table with the other side, what is happening in Doha is an imitation of negotiations, contacts, there is not even an agenda, and the first sign of the substantiveness of the negotiations is an agenda approved and agreed by all parties, where all the items should be, and it should be clear to us, external players, on which items the conversation is going on. That’s when it will be and they will sit down and start on this agenda work, it will be a sign for us that the time has come to launch the delisting procedure, that is, the withdrawal of Taliban defendants from the UN Security Council sanctions list, “Kabulov said.

“The procedure is not simple, but absolutely understandable. It will have to be launched, and all UN Security Council members must read and vote for, then the process of withdrawal from the sanctions lists will begin,” Kabulov said, answering the question whether there are prospects for lifting sanctions from the Taliban.

The special representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Afghanistan recalled that when in 2001 the UN Security Council adopted a resolution that recognized the Taliban movement as a terrorist organization and according to which more than 110 representatives of the movement from the top and middle ranks were included in the sanctions lists, the President of the Russian Federation adopted a separate a decree binding on the content of this resolution.

“Now the situation has changed. The Taliban have learned their historical lessons and they have repeatedly publicly stated that they are not going to return to the past, that it was a mistake, that they are a national liberation movement that is fighting against foreign occupation by NATO and the United States and they want to build in Islamic society for their independent country. The interpretation of Islamic society is a free matter, let the Afghans sort it out among themselves, they are all Muslims in the bulk and let them figure out who and what means by this, “Kabulov said.

“The Taliban learned their lessons, if they tried, purely hypothetically, to repeat what they did in the mid-90s of the last century, they understand very well that a significant part of the Afghan people, primarily not the Pashtuns, will take up arms, but they have it in their hands, and they will go out to fight. And the civil war for another twenty years.

In this case, the Taliban will be isolated and the whole world will be on the side of those who will be against the Taliban. The Taliban is in plain text, looking in the eyes, it was said, “the high-ranking Russian diplomat emphasized. The interests of Russia and the United States in the Afghan settlement coincide, Moscow is ready to continue constructive interaction with Washington on this issue, Zamir Kabulov said.

“They (the United States) Have to be constructive, because they are in a hopeless situation. They need to somehow justify themselves in this situation. I speak absolutely without schadenfreude. We are practitioners and pragmatists, we need to resolve issues of our national interests, security interests Russia for the long term. And the Americans are important partners for us in this respect. This is almost the only field where we cooperate with the Americans and effectively. At least we want the same thing. We value this and do it in our interests and in the interests of our allies. At the same time, it turns out that this coincides with the interests of the United States. Well, we are ready for such a conversation, “Kabulov said.

He noted that he plans to take part in the international conference in Tashkent “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities”, which will also be attended by US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, with whom he plans to hold a meeting.